CUET: Over three lakh students apply for Delhi University seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 3 lakh students have registered for admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate 2023 so far out of which 2.45 lakh have paid the application fee, according to the data shared by the University of Delhi.

The University of Delhi is currently in its second phase of admission through the CSAS portal. According to the official calendar, the first seat allocation list will be released on August 2 at 5 pm. Students will be able to check their allotted course and college at the official DU website du.ac.in.

Candidates can log in to the CSAS application portal by submitting their CUET (UG) registration number and date of birth. Admission will be based on their CUET (UG) scores and other eligibility criteria set by the university.

Of the total applicants, who submitted their preferences, BCom, BA Hons are the two most preferred subjects at Delhi University. As many as 72,769 students have applied for BCom while 62,680 have applied for BA hons subject.

Meanwhile, 53,803 students registered for BA (Hons) Political Science, followed by BA (Hons) History with 44,446 registrations, BA Programme (History + Political Science) with 41,324 registrations, BA Programme (English + Political Science) with 38,560 registrations, BA Program (English + Economics) with 35,237 registrations, BA (Hons) Psychology with 33,816 registrations, BA (Hons) Journalism with 32,291 registrations and BSc (Hons) Computer Science with 32,234 registrations.

The data also highlighted that most of the Delhi Univerity aspirants hail from New Delhi (88,036 students), followed by Uttar Pradesh (55,685 students) and Haryana (23,442 students). Bihar with 17,919 students and Rajasthan with 10,623 students featured at the fourth and fifth spots respectively who had applied for admission to Delhi University.

