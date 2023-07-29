Delhi flood victims wait for beds, power; hope to be home soon

Mitul Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the flood victims continue to reside in relief camps located far from their homes in the national capital, and wait to go back to their homes, the state government is yet to provide them with sufficient daily supplies.

Friday saw the water level of Yamuna breaching the danger mark of 205.33 meters yet again, which means further delay for the affected to go back to their homes. Numerous flood victims were seen residing at the rescue camps close to the bridge at Mayur Vihar phase-I. While the government provides them with daily meals, there was not enough supply of electricity and beds. People were seen sleeping on concrete platforms.

Surendra, a vegetable seller residing in a camp near Mayur Vihar, lamented, “We are living in a relief camp. We request housing from the Delhi government. Each time there is a flood in the neighbourhood, we are forced to move.” Some NGOs have come forward to help the flood-affected children with their education as the Delhi government is yet to execute their plans, he added.

Many flood victims expressed their disappointment at the absence of adequate support. Madhu, a mother of two said that she can’t return to her village because her children are in school and the reverse migration would affect their education. “Our life is in dilemma. We have no jobs as our farms are flooded. We can’t even return to the village as our children are going to schools,” she added.

