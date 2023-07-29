Man shoots woman, later kills self; AAP slams Delhi police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area by a 23-year-old man who later died by suicide. DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the deceased woman named Renu was a housewife, survived by her husband and three children. Her husband used to do property-related work. “Teams swung into action and with the help of CCTV footage, the accused was identified as 23-year-old Ashish,” he said.

The police team went to a house in a nearby area where the accused used to live with his parents. “Ashish was found to have committed suicide using the weapon (a country-made pistol) on the terrace. Ashish and Renu reportedly knew each other as they went to the same gym a couple of years earlier,” the official said.

He said that prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though the police are probing the case from all angles.

Meanwhile, the AAP on Friday slammed the Delhi Police and the Lieutenant Governor over the murders of two women in the national capital in a span of 24 hours. CM Arvind Kejriwal while citing the “merciless murders” urged the L-G and the Union Home Minister to direct the police to be more active in the national capital.

