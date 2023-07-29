Home Cities Delhi

Man shoots woman, later kills self; AAP slams Delhi police

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the deceased woman named Renu was a housewife, survived by her husband and three children.

Published: 29th July 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area by a 23-year-old man who later died by suicide. DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the deceased woman named Renu was a housewife, survived by her husband and three children. Her husband used to do property-related work. “Teams swung into action and with the help of CCTV footage, the accused was identified as 23-year-old Ashish,” he said.

The police team went to a house in a nearby area where the accused used to live with his parents. “Ashish was found to have committed suicide using the weapon (a country-made pistol) on the terrace. Ashish and Renu reportedly knew each other as they went to the same gym a couple of years earlier,” the official said.
He said that prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though the police are probing the case from all angles. 

Meanwhile, the AAP on Friday slammed the Delhi Police and the Lieutenant Governor over the murders of two women in the national capital in a span of 24 hours. CM Arvind Kejriwal while citing the “merciless murders” urged the L-G and the Union Home Minister to direct the police to be more active in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi woman death AAP Delhi police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp