On 2-day visit to India, Japan foreign minister takes metro ride in Delhi

Speaking at the India-Japan Forum, Jaishankar said, “Japan is in many ways the exemplary moderniser...

Published: 29th July 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki, Japanase Foreign Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Director (Operations & Services), DMRC, Amit Kumar Jain in Delhi Metro on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Japan foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is on a two-day visit to India, took a ride on Delhi Metro - a signature project involving Japanese funding - on Friday. Hayashi has pitched for improvement in the investment environment for Japanese firms operating in India with many of them seeking a more predictable, transparent and stable business climate in the country.

A Japanese readout said Hayashi requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for cooperation on improving the investment environment and for the early establishment of a joint crediting mechanism, during their talks on Thursday.

Speaking at the India-Japan Forum, Jaishankar said, “Japan is in many ways the exemplary moderniser... It’s also a country for which there is a lot of goodwill in history.”  Separately, deputy press secretary in Japan’s foreign ministry Yukiko Okano said Hayashi met over lunch representatives of Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (JCCII) and officials of several Japanese companies operating in the country, and they apprised him about the issues.

Yoshimasa Hayashi Japan foreign minister Delhi metro
