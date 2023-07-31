Home Cities Delhi

3 boys feared to have drowned in Yamuna

The families of all five children were called and an extensive search was made near the river, but they were not found.

Published: 31st July 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three schoolgoing boys, who had gone to take a bath in the Yamuna River in north Delhi’s Alipur area, are feared to have drowned, police said on Sunday.  The search operation is underway, they said. The police received a PCR call at 7.52 pm on Saturday that three boys -- Rishu, Shivam and Rupesh, all residents of Singhu village -- had left their home saying they were going towards Yamuna River at 9.30 am on bicycles, but did not return.

During verification, it was found that the children had left with their friends Shubham and Parvesh, but the two groups parted ways thereafter, a senior police officer said.The families of all five children were called and an extensive search was made near the river, but they were not found. A case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC was registered at Alipur police station on the statement of the father of one of the children, the police said.At 1.45 am, another call was received at Alipur police station that the five kids had gone to Yamuna River. Out of them, only two returned and three have drowned in the river near shank number-4, said police.

