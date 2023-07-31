Home Cities Delhi

3 FIRs lodged over violence during Muharram event

However, six police personnel and six volunteers including five women volunteers sustained minor injuries.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs over the violence that erupted during Muharram procession in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area, a senior official said on Sunday.Three separate cases were lodged as the violence occurred at three different places viz. Surajmal Stadium, Nangloi Chowk and near Nangloi Metro station, said the official.

The FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC. In the FIR lodged at the Nangloi Police Station on the complaint of SHO Prabhu Dayal, it was alleged that some Tazia processions instead of following the pre-decided route tried to forcibly enter the Surajmal stadium which led to the clashes.

“In the meetings, it was decided that the tazia procession will go towards Surajmal stadium via Nangloi Metro Station and take a U-turn from the red light of Nangloi Depot and go back to its designated place,” the FIR read. The processions were coming from different areas and were going peacefully, but around 5 pm, some tazia processions from Prem Nagar and Aman Vihar areas of Rohini district crossed the Kirari gate and reached in front of Surajmal Stadium.

“They tried to go inside the stadium. However, they were stopped as there was no permission. The SHO of Nangloi Police Station tried to pacify them, but they started fighting,” it read.The organisers started instigating the people who came with them to go inside the stadium. Some had weapons such as knives, iron rods etc. in their hands. “On our refusal, they started pelting stones at the police. One of them attacked sub-inspector Parveen with a knife,” said SHO Nangloi.

DCP (outer) Harendra Singh said that to ensure the safety of passers-by, which included women, children and motorists, the mob was dispersed with mild use of force, and order was restored immediately. However, six police personnel and six volunteers including five women volunteers sustained minor injuries.

