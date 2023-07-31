Tax fraud: Bizman’s plea for anticipatory bail junked

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a businessman accused of committing tax fraud by running a company through dummy persons, holding that the “corporate veil offers no refuge to tax evaders and scammers” Special Judge Aparna

Swami noted that businessman Himanshu Mongia, who is involved in trading electronic items like mobile and mobile accessories, etc., was evading summons in the case and directed him to join the inquiry. Mongia said in his application that he was issued summons a number of times by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in relation to its probe involving a company, Green Globe Enterprises, regarding alleged tax evasion in import-export business. The applicant, however, could not appear before the probe agency due to prior engagements.

