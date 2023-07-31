Home Cities Delhi

Tax fraud: Bizman’s plea for anticipatory bail junked

The applicant, however, could not appear before the probe agency due to prior engagements.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

With regard to India itself, Switzerland has shared detailed information in more than 500 cases over the past one year regarding individuals and enterprises suspected to have indulged in tax frauds.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a businessman accused of committing tax fraud by running a company through dummy persons, holding that the “corporate veil offers no refuge to tax evaders and scammers” Special Judge Aparna

Swami noted that businessman Himanshu Mongia, who is involved in trading electronic items like mobile and mobile accessories, etc., was evading summons in the case and directed him to join the inquiry. Mongia said in his application that he was issued summons a number of times by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in relation to its probe involving a company, Green Globe Enterprises, regarding alleged tax evasion in import-export business. The applicant, however, could not appear before the probe agency due to prior engagements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tax fraud anticipatory bail Green Globe Enterprises
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp