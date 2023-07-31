Home Cities Delhi

Court seeks ED's response on Manish Sisodia's plea seeking permission to withdraw cash

The Aam Aadmi Party leader's plea cited that the money was needed for medical expenses for his wife and other household expenses.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea moved by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking permission to withdraw some money from his bank account, which has been seized by the agency in connection with the excise policy scam case.

Advocate Mohd Irshad, representing Sisodia, submitted that the bank is not allowing him to withdraw the cash.

Issuing notice in the matter, Special Judge M K Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court in the city posted it for August 4.

Meanwhile, the court allowed the copy of the statement of the AAP politician's savings bank account, as he submitted that it is required in connection with filing of his income tax return, for which July 31 is the last date.

It was submitted that the notice of attachment to Sisodia's bank account has yet not been received by him but the Investigating Officer said the bank account stands provisionally attached, along with some other assets of the accused as per provisions contained in Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

However, the IO gave no objection to permitting a copy of the statement from his bank account.

In the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-registered case linked to the liquor policy case against Sisodia, the court directed the CBI to supply the documents to the remaining accused persons. It was earlier supplied to him and co-accused persons--Amandeep Singh Dhall, Arjun Pandey (not arrested in this case) and Butchibabu Gorantla who has got bail.

Their counsels, however, sought some time to scrutinize the documents and submitted that they will come up with applications for the supply of deficient copies of the chargesheet and documents, if required, by the next date.

