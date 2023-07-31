Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police inspector killed in hit-and-run case

“The deceased inspector had stopped his Ciaz car due to some mechanical problem and was standing outside.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Hit and run, Overspeeding

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi Police inspector was killed after a speeding truck hit his stationary vehicle from behind in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area early Sunday.  The inspector’s death is the sixth case of a tragic road accident in the NCR where rash driving and traffic rule violations are blatant and often go without reporting.

The deceased, identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh, was posted in the Security Unit of the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer Singh said the accident took place near the Madipur metro station, Rohtak Road.

“The deceased inspector had stopped his Ciaz car due to some mechanical problem and was standing outside. A truck which was coming from behind hit the vehicle and also the inspector killing him instantly,” said the DCP. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot, the DCP said, adding efforts are being made to trace the driver.

“We are with the family of our deceased colleague and are providing them with all assistance that they need,” the officer said. Earlier this year, a report by the Delhi government recognized 18 stretches in the national capital which report a high number of fatalities from traffic accidents.

A crash data over three years beginning in 2019 titled “Delhi Road Safety Report: Data to Action”, 18 crash spots saw more than 10 deaths. These areas included Punjabi Bagh intersection, which is not far from the site where the police inspector was killed on Sunday.

Major road accidents this year

July 11: 6 of a family killed when their SUV hit a school bus moving on the wrong side near Ghaziabad

July 6: 3 people killed during a head-on collision between a car and a DTC bus in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area

May 2: 2 motorcycle-borne men were hit by an SUV at KG Marg. One of them landed on the roof of the SUV

January 1:  A 20-year-old girl was hit by a car, dragged on the road  nderneath the same car for 10-12 Km

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police inspector truck Punjabi Bagh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp