Delhi Police inspector killed in hit-and-run case

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police inspector was killed after a speeding truck hit his stationary vehicle from behind in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area early Sunday. The inspector’s death is the sixth case of a tragic road accident in the NCR where rash driving and traffic rule violations are blatant and often go without reporting.

The deceased, identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh, was posted in the Security Unit of the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer Singh said the accident took place near the Madipur metro station, Rohtak Road.

“The deceased inspector had stopped his Ciaz car due to some mechanical problem and was standing outside. A truck which was coming from behind hit the vehicle and also the inspector killing him instantly,” said the DCP. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot, the DCP said, adding efforts are being made to trace the driver.

“We are with the family of our deceased colleague and are providing them with all assistance that they need,” the officer said. Earlier this year, a report by the Delhi government recognized 18 stretches in the national capital which report a high number of fatalities from traffic accidents.

A crash data over three years beginning in 2019 titled “Delhi Road Safety Report: Data to Action”, 18 crash spots saw more than 10 deaths. These areas included Punjabi Bagh intersection, which is not far from the site where the police inspector was killed on Sunday.

Major road accidents this year

July 11: 6 of a family killed when their SUV hit a school bus moving on the wrong side near Ghaziabad

July 6: 3 people killed during a head-on collision between a car and a DTC bus in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area

May 2: 2 motorcycle-borne men were hit by an SUV at KG Marg. One of them landed on the roof of the SUV

January 1: A 20-year-old girl was hit by a car, dragged on the road nderneath the same car for 10-12 Km

