New portal for visitors to Asola Bhati Sanctuary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday inaugurated the third ‘Van Mahotsav’ at the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi, launching an online portal for visitors to the sanctuary.The Kejriwal government aims to plant more than 52 lakh saplings this year, and an additional 50 lakh plants and shrubs will be planted by the New Delhi Municipal Council. Free medicinal plants were also distributed to all attendees.

During the event, Rai highlighted the government’s efforts to combat pollution and increase Delhi’s green cover.He urged people to join the massive plantation drive and announced the distribution of free medicinal plants across all assembly constituencies.

A online portal, abwls.eforest.delhi.gov.in, was launched to provide facilities for the visitors. The government also launched a Green Action Plan Portal to monitor the progress of monthly plantations. Rai stressed the need for environmental awareness among the public and requested everyone to include tree planting in their way of life to combat pollution-related issues effectively.

