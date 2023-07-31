Nurses in 2 hospitals oppose govt’s outsourcing proposal

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nurses at two top hospitals run by the Delhi government have threatened to go on a strike if it does not take back a proposal to outsource the recruitment of nurses, paramedical and lab technicians in public hospitals under its jurisdiction.

Nurses unions of Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital have asked the medical directors to oppose the proposal sent to them to record suggestions. The move is supported by the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) which is strongly opposing the proposal and threatened city-wide agitation to oppose this mode of recruitment.

The unions highlighted that recruitment drive under the government hospitals is carried out through certain competitive exams to ensure quality workforce is employed for nursing care.But the current proposal provisions an outsourcing agency to hire the workforce on behalf of institutions.

The Lok Nayak Hospital Nurses Union said that the hospital must follow the set norms for recruitment and send the hiring proposal to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board which is the standard practice exercised by the Delhi government.

“Apart from being a noble profession, nursing also comes under essential service category. Thus, the renowned organizations such as AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung and other central and state govt organizations conduct standard exams like NORCET, etc. to recruit the competent nursing personnel for the betterment of their institution and patients,” it said.

“Nursing services are covered under the essential service category. So it’s important to recruit nurses from DSSSB to ensure that they undergo rigorous screening and selection process. It helps in recruiting highly skilled, dedicated qualified nurses committed to provide exceptional health care services,” it added.

“Since you are a doctor by profession and are more aware of the risks associated with hiring through an outsourcing firm for both patients and hospitals, we implore you to oppose these measures,” the nurses union of GTB said.

‘Hiring happens through competitive exams’

