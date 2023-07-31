Ruckus erupts at Delhi MCD House as BJP Councilors protest against AAP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi witnessed a massive uproar by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors on Monday over the havoc triggered by heavy rainfall and the surge in the water level of the Yamuna River.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus and sloganeering in MCD house as councillors clash with each other over the issue of Yamuna flooding in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/CrJrP9FtN4 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councilors raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. BJP Councilors can be seen holding placards with “Jhoota Kahi ka”, and “Sharm karo Kejriwal” written on it.

In response, Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House, however, the uproar continued.

Shelly Oberoi said, “BJP has to accept that they're not ruling in the MCD House since the Delhi public gave the mandate to AAP in the corporation...We are waiting for the SC's verdict on nominated councillors and until the pending verdict comes we shouldn't focus on party politics and focus on technicalities as per the DMC act and constitution to form ward committees.”

MCD के सदन में आज दिल्ली की Services को लेकर केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गए अध्यादेश और मणिपुर हिंसा को लेकर निंदा प्रस्ताव पास किया गया।



भाजपा के पार्षदों की तरफ से सदन में योजना के तहत हंगामा किया गया, फिर भी सदन में पेश सभी एजेंडे बहुमत के साथ पास किए गए। pic.twitter.com/kLgiinHnWw — Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) July 31, 2023

The water level of Yamuna River was recorded at a level of 205.98 meters at 4 pm on July 27. On the same day at 10:00 am, it was recorded at 205.83 meters.

In the NCR, the Hindon River witnessed a rise in the water level flooding several low-laying and flood plains of Noida on Thursday. Visuals showed that the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged following the surged water level due to which many vehicles got stuck in the water.

Earlier, Yamuna's water level in Delhi dropped below the danger mark on Tuesday, the level was recorded at 205.32 metres at 7 pm. The rise in water level has been a matter of concern as it has led to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

