AAP after power to stall graft probes, says Maken

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claiming he was seeking “enhanced powers” over administrative services to stall probes into corruption allegations against his administration, but AAP dismissed his criticism as the view of an individual and not his party.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to rally support from opposition parties over the face-off with the Centre on the services issue, said it has sought a meeting with the Congress’ central leadership to discuss the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Maken alleged that Kejriwal’s true motives are exposed as he “aims to take control” over the vigilance department and is “challenging” decades of established governance norms. “Investigations into scandals like liquor-gate, Sheeshmahal (his lavish 171-crore residence violating MPD 2021 rules), Power Subsidy scam, buses purchase scam, and others will reveal the extent of corruption within his administration. And this is what he wants to stop,” the Congress leader alleged.

“Kejriwal is openly seeking enhanced powers over services, aiming to take control over the vigilance department and challenging decades of established governance norms. He conveniently downplays his true intentions,” Maken tweeted.

Asked about it, the Aam Aadmi Party said, “This is the statement of an individual. What is the stand of the Congress party on this? “We sought time from the national Congress already to discuss the matter.”

Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab met the party leadership here on Monday and suggested not supporting the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi services ordinance issue, sources had said earlier.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened separate meetings of leaders from the two states for seeking their opinion on the matter. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meetings. “Let’s not forget that the powers Kejriwal seeks were intentionally vested in the Central Government by eminent leaders like Ambedkar, Nehru, Patel, Shastri, Narasimha Rao, Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh to prevent a multiplicity of authority in the National Capital Territory,” Maken said on Wednesday.

Kharge has reportedly conveyed to Kejriwal he will take a call on the matter after having a word with state party leaders.

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claiming he was seeking “enhanced powers” over administrative services to stall probes into corruption allegations against his administration, but AAP dismissed his criticism as the view of an individual and not his party. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to rally support from opposition parties over the face-off with the Centre on the services issue, said it has sought a meeting with the Congress’ central leadership to discuss the matter. Taking to Twitter, Maken alleged that Kejriwal’s true motives are exposed as he “aims to take control” over the vigilance department and is “challenging” decades of established governance norms. “Investigations into scandals like liquor-gate, Sheeshmahal (his lavish 171-crore residence violating MPD 2021 rules), Power Subsidy scam, buses purchase scam, and others will reveal the extent of corruption within his administration. And this is what he wants to stop,” the Congress leader alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Kejriwal is openly seeking enhanced powers over services, aiming to take control over the vigilance department and challenging decades of established governance norms. He conveniently downplays his true intentions,” Maken tweeted. Asked about it, the Aam Aadmi Party said, “This is the statement of an individual. What is the stand of the Congress party on this? “We sought time from the national Congress already to discuss the matter.” Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab met the party leadership here on Monday and suggested not supporting the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi services ordinance issue, sources had said earlier. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened separate meetings of leaders from the two states for seeking their opinion on the matter. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meetings. “Let’s not forget that the powers Kejriwal seeks were intentionally vested in the Central Government by eminent leaders like Ambedkar, Nehru, Patel, Shastri, Narasimha Rao, Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh to prevent a multiplicity of authority in the National Capital Territory,” Maken said on Wednesday. Kharge has reportedly conveyed to Kejriwal he will take a call on the matter after having a word with state party leaders.