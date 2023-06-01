Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal should clarify why bail denied to Sisodia: BJP

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Wednesday said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should answer as to why his former deputy Manish Sisodia’s bail applications in the excise policy case have been repeatedly rejected by courts.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Sisodia in the excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying being a former deputy chief minister and excise minister, he was a “high-profile” person and has the potential to influence witnesses.

“Kejriwal should answer as to why Sisodia’s bail is being rejected again and again. The fact that hawala money went to Goa has also been stated in the CBI charge sheet. Why is the party (AAP), which claims to be hardcore honest, silent on this revelation,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asked at a press conference.

According to the CBI charge sheet, there is evidence that the liquor mafia gave `2.2 crore to Sisodia and that money was sent to Goa through hawala.    

