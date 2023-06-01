Delhi cops may call in experts to decode murder accused in Shahbad Dairy stabbing case

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is most likely to go for a ‘psychoanalysis test’ of Mohammed Sahil Khan who is accused of savagely killing his 16-year-old female friend just a few days back. Sources in Delhi Police told this newspaper that the accused is not completely revealing all the details, hence it is important to question him psychologically.

The test is expected to last approximately three hours and is intended to assist the police in gaining insight into the killer’s mental condition. As per sources, a team of experienced psychiatrists will be conducting the said test. However, the date on which Sahil will be subjected to the psychoanalysis test is yet to be confirmed.

The victim, who had just this year qualified her matric exams, met a violent end on late Sunday when Khan allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a knife and boulders. The murder was so brutal that with the impact of constant stabbing by knife and smashing through stones, her skull was broken into four parts and her intestines had popped out.

As part of the investigation, the police on early Wednesday took Sahil to the spot to recreate the crime scene. Sources said that he was taken to the crime spot in the Shahbad Dairy area around 4 am. “Due to security concerns, accused Sahil was taken to the spot in the early hours of Wednesday morning. We recreated the scene of crime to understand and establish the sequence of events and how he executed the crime and what he did thereafter as part of our investigation,” an official said.

The murder weapon which is the most crucial evidence to prove Sahil Khan guilty is still missing. An intense search operation is going on around the Rithala Metro Station area to locate the knife used to stab the girl. The police has also asked close friends of the deceased to join the investigation. A police officer said that Jhabru, Bhawna and Neetu have been asked to join the investigation and give required details in connection with the incident.

This newspaper had earlier reported that Jhabru had, just two days before the murder, threatened Sahil and asked him to stay away from the victim. Jhabram, while speaking to mediapersons, confirmed that he spoke to Sahil as the latter was ‘mentally torturing’ the girl. When asked how he was connected to her, he replied, “She was my friend Nidhi’s close friend.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is most likely to go for a ‘psychoanalysis test’ of Mohammed Sahil Khan who is accused of savagely killing his 16-year-old female friend just a few days back. Sources in Delhi Police told this newspaper that the accused is not completely revealing all the details, hence it is important to question him psychologically. The test is expected to last approximately three hours and is intended to assist the police in gaining insight into the killer’s mental condition. As per sources, a team of experienced psychiatrists will be conducting the said test. However, the date on which Sahil will be subjected to the psychoanalysis test is yet to be confirmed. The victim, who had just this year qualified her matric exams, met a violent end on late Sunday when Khan allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a knife and boulders. The murder was so brutal that with the impact of constant stabbing by knife and smashing through stones, her skull was broken into four parts and her intestines had popped out. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As part of the investigation, the police on early Wednesday took Sahil to the spot to recreate the crime scene. Sources said that he was taken to the crime spot in the Shahbad Dairy area around 4 am. “Due to security concerns, accused Sahil was taken to the spot in the early hours of Wednesday morning. We recreated the scene of crime to understand and establish the sequence of events and how he executed the crime and what he did thereafter as part of our investigation,” an official said. The murder weapon which is the most crucial evidence to prove Sahil Khan guilty is still missing. An intense search operation is going on around the Rithala Metro Station area to locate the knife used to stab the girl. The police has also asked close friends of the deceased to join the investigation. A police officer said that Jhabru, Bhawna and Neetu have been asked to join the investigation and give required details in connection with the incident. This newspaper had earlier reported that Jhabru had, just two days before the murder, threatened Sahil and asked him to stay away from the victim. Jhabram, while speaking to mediapersons, confirmed that he spoke to Sahil as the latter was ‘mentally torturing’ the girl. When asked how he was connected to her, he replied, “She was my friend Nidhi’s close friend.