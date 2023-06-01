Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC tells CBI to take steps to arrest absconding ‘preacher’ 

The petitioner has alleged that several minors and women are being illegally confined at the “spiritual university” run by Dixit and the parents of the inmates are not allowed to meet them.

Delhi HC

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court directed the CBI on Wednesday for further steps to arrest self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit, who is facing rape cases and has been absconding for years.
It was brought to the court’s notice that Dixit and his followers are uploading videos on at least six YouTube channels and social media handles and a large number of such videos were uploaded since March 2018.

“CBI is directed to take further steps for arresting Dixit as he is still absconding by taking all possible appropriate measures. Let the matter be called after six weeks. Let CBI file a fresh status report in the matter,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2017 by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment, represented by lawyer Sravan Kumar. The petitioner has alleged that several minors and women are being illegally confined at the “spiritual university” run by Dixit and the parents of the inmates are not allowed to meet them.

The court had asked the CBI to trace Dixit, the founder of the ashram, and directed the federal agency to probe the “illegal confinement” of girls and women at the ashram where they were allegedly kept in “animal-like” conditions behind metal doors in a “fortress” surrounded by barbed wire.

The court said another important aspect is that a large number of such ashrams are operating in the country and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is required to find out who is the owner of these ashrams.
It said the agency is also required to ascertain the details of the bank accounts from which funds are being released towards the payment of rent to the owners of these ashrams and the documents on the basis of which the properties have been let out to the residents.

The CBI is directed to conduct further probe in the matter, the court said. It noted that despite best efforts, the agency has not been able to arrest Dixit. “However, CBI can investigate further to initiate the process for letter of request ... to the UK, Nepal and places from where the videos are being uploaded,” it said.
The court also noted that the organisation in question is using the word “Vishwa Vidyalaya” as it describes itself as the “Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya”.

