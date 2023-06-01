Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University all set for new admission season

One of the reasons they are hopeful of starting the session on time is that the CUET for undergraduate admissions are underway and will conclude on time.

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University will take several steps to facilitate students seeking admissions like holding webinars, launching chatbots, setting up a help desk and dedicated phone lines, with officials hoping to bring on track the academic calendar which has been disrupted for 3 years. 

 One of the reasons they are hopeful of starting the session on time is that the CUET for undergraduate admissions are underway and will conclude on time. The university is expected to launch the admission portal in mid-June, a senior official said.

 Last year, the admission process was extended till December 31 due to a delay in the conduct of CUET. That was the debut year for the CUET which is conducted by the National Testing Agency. The university earlier used Class XII marks as criteria.

“We are all set. We have done all kinds of preparation in advance. This time the admission process will be much smoother. One of the reasons is that CUET will conclude in time,” said Haneet Gandhi, DU Dean of Admission, who appeared confident about the upcoming admission cycle.  

