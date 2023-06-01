Home Cities Delhi

No Delhi HC relief for ex-RAW officer who penned book

Singh retired from service in June 2002 and his book was published in June 2007. 

Published: 01st June 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Representational image of Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to quash a CBI case registered against a former RAW official for allegedly revealing secret information in his book ‘India’s External Intelligence -- Secrets of Research and Analysis Wing’.

Justice Mukta Gupta dismissed the petition by Major General (retired) VK Singh seeking quashing of the case against him under the Official Secrets Act, and said whether the revelations in the book were likely to affect the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country was a matter of trial and what prejudices national security cannot be decided by courts.

“It would be a matter of trial after the witnesses are examined to see whether the revelations by the petitioner in his book is likely to affect the sovereignty and integrity of India and/or the security of the State. In view of the discussion aforesaid, this Court finds no merit in the petition. Petition and application are dismissed,” said the court.

The petitioner, who is a former joint secretary of India’s external spy agency, contended his intention to write the book was to highlight issues of lack of accountability and corruption in Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the allegation of revealing secrets harmful to the country’s security and sovereignty were totally baseless and unfounded. Singh retired from service in June 2002 and his book was published in June 2007. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court RAW
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp