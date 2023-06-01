No Delhi HC relief for ex-RAW officer who penned book

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to quash a CBI case registered against a former RAW official for allegedly revealing secret information in his book ‘India’s External Intelligence -- Secrets of Research and Analysis Wing’.

Justice Mukta Gupta dismissed the petition by Major General (retired) VK Singh seeking quashing of the case against him under the Official Secrets Act, and said whether the revelations in the book were likely to affect the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country was a matter of trial and what prejudices national security cannot be decided by courts.

“It would be a matter of trial after the witnesses are examined to see whether the revelations by the petitioner in his book is likely to affect the sovereignty and integrity of India and/or the security of the State. In view of the discussion aforesaid, this Court finds no merit in the petition. Petition and application are dismissed,” said the court.

The petitioner, who is a former joint secretary of India’s external spy agency, contended his intention to write the book was to highlight issues of lack of accountability and corruption in Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the allegation of revealing secrets harmful to the country’s security and sovereignty were totally baseless and unfounded. Singh retired from service in June 2002 and his book was published in June 2007.

