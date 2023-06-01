Shahbad Dairy stabbing case: Was aware of Sahil, asked my daughter to stay away, says victim's father

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The father of 16-year-old Sakshi, who was brutally stabbed and stoned to death by her boyfriend Mohammed Sahil Khan in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, had revealed in the FIR that he was aware of the relationship of his daughter with the accused man.

"For the past one year, my daughter was the friend of Sahil. She told us several times about him and we used to tell her this is not the age to do such things. She used to get always offended and go to her friend Neetu's home," the 35-year-old Janak Raj said in his complaint to the police after the murder of his daughter.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the past three days, the father of the deceased girl was denying any knowledge about Sahil Khan in front of the media and was claiming that he never heard of this name.

The police then, based on his complaint, registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

He further said that Sakshi was staying with her friend Neetu for the past 10 days. "In the intervening night of May 29-29, Neetu came running to our house and told me that Sakshi's friend Sahil has stabbed my daughter," the FIR, which was lodged in Hindi and accessed by this newspaper read.

It also mentioned that Sakshi and Sahil had fought with each other just a day before the incident. "When I, along with Neetu, reached B Block, Shahbad Dairy, I found my daughter dead with injuries on her head and stomach. Even the police were already present there," the father said in his complaint.

The victim girl Sakshi, who had just this year qualified her matric exams, met a brutal end on late Sunday when her so-called friend named Sahil Khan, bludgeoned her to death with a knife and boulders. The murder was so brutal that with the impact of constant stabbing by knife and smashing through stones, her head was broken into four parts and her intestines had popped out from her body.

NEW DELHI: The father of 16-year-old Sakshi, who was brutally stabbed and stoned to death by her boyfriend Mohammed Sahil Khan in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, had revealed in the FIR that he was aware of the relationship of his daughter with the accused man. "For the past one year, my daughter was the friend of Sahil. She told us several times about him and we used to tell her this is not the age to do such things. She used to get always offended and go to her friend Neetu's home," the 35-year-old Janak Raj said in his complaint to the police after the murder of his daughter. It is pertinent to mention here that for the past three days, the father of the deceased girl was denying any knowledge about Sahil Khan in front of the media and was claiming that he never heard of this name.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police then, based on his complaint, registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He further said that Sakshi was staying with her friend Neetu for the past 10 days. "In the intervening night of May 29-29, Neetu came running to our house and told me that Sakshi's friend Sahil has stabbed my daughter," the FIR, which was lodged in Hindi and accessed by this newspaper read. It also mentioned that Sakshi and Sahil had fought with each other just a day before the incident. "When I, along with Neetu, reached B Block, Shahbad Dairy, I found my daughter dead with injuries on her head and stomach. Even the police were already present there," the father said in his complaint. The victim girl Sakshi, who had just this year qualified her matric exams, met a brutal end on late Sunday when her so-called friend named Sahil Khan, bludgeoned her to death with a knife and boulders. The murder was so brutal that with the impact of constant stabbing by knife and smashing through stones, her head was broken into four parts and her intestines had popped out from her body.