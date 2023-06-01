Sixth of the second best by Mercedes-Benz

Home Cities Delhi

This new iteration of the E-Class not only boasts fresh styling but also showcases advanced technology and a more efficient powertrain line-up.

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the highly anticipated sixth-generation E-Class sedan, signalling the brand’s commitment to producing exceptional internal combustion engine vehicles before transitioning to an all-electric line-up. 

Enhanced powertrain
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a revamped range of drivetrains, including upgraded petrol-electric plug-in hybrid systems in some markets. With a larger battery, these hybrids can achieve an impressive electric range of up to 115km (WLTP), reducing emissions and increasing efficiency. Initially, the E-Class will be available with four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Power outputs range from 196hp to 375hp.

Furthermore, all petrol and diesel engines feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. This includes a gearbox-mounted integrated starter motor, providing additional power and torque, as well as coasting capabilities for improved fuel savings. 

Distinctive styling
The sixth-generation E-Class exhibits a design language that shares commonalities with its larger sibling, the S-Class, and its smaller counterpart, the C-Class. While each model possesses its unique appearance, they all sport recognisable styling cues. The new E-Class has a larger grille, optionally available with an illuminated surround, sleeker headlamps, and an elongated bonnet. Mercedes-Benz offers multiple styling packages and AMG-line trims.

Inside, the new E-Class showcases a comprehensive redesign, featuring a more contemporary digital layout and higher-quality materials. The standard dashboard boasts a freestanding 12.3-inch instrument display, accompanied by a 14.4-inch portrait-style infotainment screen.

Cutting-edge tech
The new Mercedes E-Class (W214) introduces Level 4 autonomous technology with a driverless valet parking function, previously exclusive to the S-Class. This feature will be available as an option in markets where regulations permit, such as Germany.

Built on an updated version of the Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, the sixth-generation E-Class boasts enhanced rigidity compared to its predecessor, thanks to structural improvements and the use of lightweight steel and aluminium. Along with the sedan, Mercedes-Benz plans to unveil an E-Class wagon, while an E-Class All-Terrain model will arrive in the future. 

Launch in India
For the Indian market, Mercedes Benz has confirmed that the next-generation E-Class (W214) will arrive as a long-wheelbase version. This variant has been spotted in China, and will make it to our shores in 2024.

Expected price: Rs 1.2-1.5 crore.

