Delhi Ordinance row: Congress should choose between standing with democracy and Modi, says Kejriwal

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it is for Congress to decide whether they stand with the constitution and democracy or with Modi.

Addressing a joint press conference with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Kejriwal declared that he will be writing to all the MPs, including those of BJP, seeking support against the Centre's Delhi Ordinance.

Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, was in Ranchi on Friday to seek support from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the central government’s ordinance that nullifies the Supreme Court constitution bench verdict and wrest control of services from the Delhi government.

Replying to the question that why Congress has not made any statement on the ordinance, Kejriwal said that he has sought time from them and he is sure that they will help him in turning down the bill in the Parliament.

“I can never even think of any party voting in favour of this ordinance in the Parliament. The entire country is looking at this and therefore, therefore Congress has to decide whether they are with the democracy, the constitution, 140 crore people of this country or with Narendra Modi,” said Kejriwal,

“Believe me all the political parties will have to bend down before the people of this country as this ordinance is an attack on the independence of this country, an attack on the foundation of this country," the Delhi CM added.

The Delhi CM said that this is a battle for independence and all parties will have to come together. They will go to each and every political party seeking their support against this ordinance.

“As every single MP is important to us, therefore, I will also write to the BJP MPs also seeking their support against the ordinance as this battle is not against the BJP but for the country, for our independence for upholding the democracy in this country. I am sure this bill will never get passed in the house,” said Kejriwal.

This is not the battle of only Delhi people, but it is a battle of every citizen in India as it is being seen that non-BJP governments in the country are being toppled by hook or by crook.

Kejriwal said that similar attempts were also made in Jharkhand, but Hemant Soren foiled their plot.

“They (BJP) are in a habit of toppling the government by breaking the party MLAs, but they did not succeed in Delhi and hence not allowing us to work by bringing the ordinance,” said the Delhi CM.

Whatever is happening is not good for democracy, he said.

Expressing solidarity with Kejriwal, Soren said that the BJP is not allowing democratically elected non-BJP governments to work and thus attacking the federal structure of democracy in India.

On being questioned, whether Hemant Soren will play an important role in bringing AAP and Congress party together on the issue, Soren said that they are trying to contact every political party and when it comes to Congress party, they will definitely talk to them.

