Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Ordinance row: Congress should choose between standing with democracy and Modi, says Kejriwal

The Delhi CM said that this is a battle for independence and all parties will have to come together. They will go to each and every political party seeking their support against this ordinance.

Published: 02nd June 2023 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a joint press conference after their meeting, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a joint press conference after their meeting, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it is for Congress to decide whether they stand with the constitution and democracy or with Modi. 

Addressing a joint press conference with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Kejriwal declared that he will be writing to all the MPs, including those of BJP, seeking support against the Centre's Delhi Ordinance.

Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, was in Ranchi on Friday to seek support from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the central government’s ordinance that nullifies the Supreme Court constitution bench verdict and wrest control of services from the Delhi government.

Replying to the question that why Congress has not made any statement on the ordinance, Kejriwal said that he has sought time from them and he is sure that they will help him in turning down the bill in the Parliament.

“I can never even think of any party voting in favour of this ordinance in the Parliament. The entire country is looking at this and therefore, therefore Congress has to decide whether they are with the democracy, the constitution, 140 crore people of this country or with Narendra Modi,” said Kejriwal,

“Believe me all the political parties will have to bend down before the people of this country as this ordinance is an attack on the independence of this country, an attack on the foundation of this country," the Delhi CM added. 

The Delhi CM said that this is a battle for independence and all parties will have to come together. They will go to each and every political party seeking their support against this ordinance.

“As every single MP is important to us, therefore, I will also write to the BJP MPs also seeking their support against the ordinance as this battle is not against the BJP but for the country, for our independence for upholding the democracy in this country. I am sure this bill will never get passed in the house,” said Kejriwal.

This is not the battle of only Delhi people, but it is a battle of every citizen in India as it is being seen that non-BJP governments in the country are being toppled by hook or by crook.

Kejriwal said that similar attempts were also made in Jharkhand, but Hemant Soren foiled their plot.

“They (BJP) are in a habit of toppling the government by breaking the party MLAs, but they did not succeed in Delhi and hence not allowing us to work by bringing the ordinance,” said the Delhi CM.

Whatever is happening is not good for democracy, he said.

Expressing solidarity with Kejriwal, Soren said that the BJP is not allowing democratically elected non-BJP governments to work and thus attacking the federal structure of democracy in India.

On being questioned, whether Hemant Soren will play an important role in bringing AAP and Congress party together on the issue, Soren said that they are trying to contact every political party and when it comes to Congress party, they will definitely talk to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Hemant Soren Delhi Ordinance
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp