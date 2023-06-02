Delhi Police registers FIR in connection with removal of vigilance files

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the removal of sensitive files and documents from the office of special secretary (vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, officials said on Friday.

The alleged incident occurred on the intervening night of May 15-16, after Rajasekhar was discharged from his duties as special secretary (vigilance) by Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and the files and records at his disposal were to be handed over to another officer.

The FIR was registered against unidentified persons at IP Estate police station on Thursday on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajasekhar, they said.

Rajasekhar was looking into sensitive matters including those related to the construction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence and the now-scrapped excise policy of the government, among others.

In a report submitted to his superiors, Rajasekhar had said that he strongly objected to his room being opened and files removed on May 15 night.

Alleging that the documents were taken to a nearby room for photocopying, he had suspected "tampering" with records related to sensitive probes.

The Delhi government had said that his charges would be "thoroughly" looked into if found to be true.

The CCTV footage outside Rajaeskhar's office on the fourth floor of the Delhi Secretariat was preserved by the officials. It was seized by the police for investigation, they said.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the removal of sensitive files and documents from the office of special secretary (vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, officials said on Friday. The alleged incident occurred on the intervening night of May 15-16, after Rajasekhar was discharged from his duties as special secretary (vigilance) by Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and the files and records at his disposal were to be handed over to another officer. The FIR was registered against unidentified persons at IP Estate police station on Thursday on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajasekhar, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rajasekhar was looking into sensitive matters including those related to the construction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence and the now-scrapped excise policy of the government, among others. In a report submitted to his superiors, Rajasekhar had said that he strongly objected to his room being opened and files removed on May 15 night. Alleging that the documents were taken to a nearby room for photocopying, he had suspected "tampering" with records related to sensitive probes. The Delhi government had said that his charges would be "thoroughly" looked into if found to be true. The CCTV footage outside Rajaeskhar's office on the fourth floor of the Delhi Secretariat was preserved by the officials. It was seized by the police for investigation, they said.