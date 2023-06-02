Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police registers FIR in connection with removal of vigilance files

In a report submitted to his superiors, YVVJ Rajasekhar had said that he strongly objected to his room being opened and files removed on May 15 night.

Published: 02nd June 2023 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

FIR report

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the removal of sensitive files and documents from the office of special secretary (vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, officials said on Friday.

The alleged incident occurred on the intervening night of May 15-16, after Rajasekhar was discharged from his duties as special secretary (vigilance) by Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and the files and records at his disposal were to be handed over to another officer.

The FIR was registered against unidentified persons at IP Estate police station on Thursday on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajasekhar, they said.

Rajasekhar was looking into sensitive matters including those related to the construction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence and the now-scrapped excise policy of the government, among others.

In a report submitted to his superiors, Rajasekhar had said that he strongly objected to his room being opened and files removed on May 15 night.

Alleging that the documents were taken to a nearby room for photocopying, he had suspected "tampering" with records related to sensitive probes.

The Delhi government had said that his charges would be "thoroughly" looked into if found to be true.

The CCTV footage outside Rajaeskhar's office on the fourth floor of the Delhi Secretariat was preserved by the officials. It was seized by the police for investigation, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police removal of sensitive files and documents YVVJ Rajasekhar
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp