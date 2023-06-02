Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University sets up 6 committees to redress grievances of students

The five-member committee will be headed by Bipin Tiwari, OSD Equal Opportunity Cell.

Published: 02nd June 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi University has constituted six committees to redress the grievances of students, including those related to admissions and examinations.  In a notification, the university said a committee headed by Dean of Student Welfare Pankaj Arora will be responsible for overseeing the overall functioning of the grievance redressal mechanism.

“In terms of the provisions of UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023, the university has constituted the Student’s Grievance Redressal Committees (SGRCs) for redressal of grievances of the students,” the university said in the notification.

“The SGRC shall function as the overall Grievance Redressal Committee of the university and shall monitor the functioning of the committee in respective colleges of the university,” it added. The other committees are the SGRC for admissions, SGRC for examinations, SGRC for departments and the SGRC for hostels. Another SGRC has been constituted for students with disabilities.

The five-member committee will be headed by Bipin Tiwari, OSD Equal Opportunity Cell. Headed by Dean Admission Haneet Gandhi, SGRC for admissions will be responsible for addressing grievances related to the admission process.

The SGRC for examinations will be chaired by Ajay Arora, OSD Examination, according to the notification. The university has also formed a committee responsible for addressing grievances related to the functioning of the academic departments within the university. Professor Manoj Singh will be the head of the committee.

TAGS
Delhi University grievances committee
India Matters

Comments

