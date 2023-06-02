Kashmir Kaleidoscope

Srushti Kulkarni By

Express News Service

Traditional wooden boats adorned with vibrant canopies and intricate embroideries gracefully glide across the serene waters of the Dal Lake, the vivid range of tulips swaying to the breeze, the snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, are what comes to our mind when one makes a mention of Kashmir. The beauty of this destination isn’t just limited to being a visual treat but also offers a sense of serenity and when we close our eyes, all one can think is—Paradise on Earth.

Smitten, like the rest of us, eminent designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock also found themselves drawn to the ethereal beauty of this land. Drawing inspiration from elements of the northernmost region in the Union of India, the designers, in this season, introduce us to their latest collection—A Poeme by the Lake: Kashmir and they begin by quoting Amir Khusrau, “If there is heaven on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this…”

The luxury couturiers’ Spring Summer 2023 collection seeks to capture the essence of this ‘Heaven on Earth’ through a lens of romance and dreams with a curated selection of fine fabrics, intricate embroideries, and stunning motifs. Each piece pays homage to the paradisiacal allure that graces the region. “Kashmir has long been an inspiration for poets and artists who have marvelled at its magnificence. We knew it was the perfect backdrop for our summer campaign, a picturesque setting that complemented our vision.

As spring descends upon the land, the lakes come alive with a riot of tulips, displaying a kaleidoscope of colours and patterns. Witnessing the elegant shikaras floating amid this sea of blossoms was a testament to the unmatched natural beauty of Kashmir. We hold this experience close to our hearts, as one of the most memorable moments of our trip. The edit was thus aptly named because, in Kashmir, one does feel like they are a part of the poetry that Kashmir so innately is,” says Shane.

Besides meticulous attention to detail, A Poeme by the Lake: Kashmir celebrates the enchanting hues found within Kashmir’s natural landscape—from the tranquil elegance of green to the deep sophistication of blue —these colours became the heart and soul of their designs, ensuring that every piece resonates with the spirit of the valley. “During the early stages of creating this collection, we discovered the captivating hues of Kashmir green and Kashmir blue.

These two remarkable colours served as our gateway, unveiling a beautiful array of shades inspired by the rich flora and fauna that grace the region. From the ethereal angel falls to the refreshing Italian ice-green, the delicate rosy blush to the vibrant exotic fuchsia and the orchid smoke—each colour was carefully chosen to encapsulate the essence of Kashmir and infuse its beauty into our collection,” he shares. The collection boasts 90 pieces, catering to both men and women, thoughtfully divided into nine distinct sets, each representing a unique theme or type of ensemble. For women, the sets include red and gold lehengas, vibrant mirror work lehengas, lehengas with elegantly-draped capes, ivory lehengas fashioned with ultra-modern silhouettes, lehengas paired with chic one-shoulder crop tops, colourful lehengas adorned with feathered shrugs, timeless saris, and shararas.

Their menswear edit features sherwanis in neutral hues such as ivory and beige, as well as kurta sets paired with bundis. “We have used an assortment of fabrics that comprises tulle, silk, georgette, and velvet. The outfits encompass a variety of techniques including meticulously hand-embroidered pieces and intricately-printed chrome appliqué. We have incorporated our interpretations of the traditional Kashmiri embroideries to pay homage to their rich craftsmanship. These embroideries hold a special place in our hearts, as they not only add detail but also celebrate the heritage of Kashmir,” Shane adds.

Exquisite Pantone shades of Kashmir Green and Kashmir Blue mirroring the lakes and valleys of the region add a touch of sophistication to the ensembles. In harmonious synergy with these captivating shades, skilled artisans from the designer’s team have created these ensembles with intricate embroidery, showcasing an array of motifs including floral designs, foliage patterns, baroque elements, as well as birds and butterflies. “These patterns boast unparalleled attention to detail, capturing the essence of nature-inspired motifs such as flowers, vines and birds that are abundant in the landscapes of Kashmir. A Poeme by the Lake: Kashmir aims to mirror the unparalleled beauty and unveils a deeper understanding of true magnificence. In the same vein, we strive to captivate our clients, leaving them spellbound by the exquisiteness of our creations. Just as Kashmir evokes a sense of mesmerising wonder, we aim to create designs that evoke the same level of awe,” he elaborates.

The designer further explains, “Our goal is to evoke a profound sense of beauty within the wearer, ensuring that every moment spent adorned in our haute couture creations is cherished. We aspire for them to fully embody the essence of the #FSPwoman—an individual who epitomises fearlessness, strength, and positivity. Our designs empower them to exude confidence.”

Falguni and Shane Peacock are widely renowned for displaying their passion for turning historic destinations into scenic backdrops for their crafts. From shooting at the Taj Mahal in Agra to the untouched Lily Pond at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur and now, in the middle of the beautiful Dal Lake—the label has consistently presented spectacular locations in a new light.

When we ask what sets this apart from their previous collections, Shane says, “This summer collection is designed to cater to every member of the wedding entourage. Within this exquisite collection, we have infused timeless silhouettes with a contemporary twist. Apart from our stunning range of lehengas, we have also introduced saris, shararas, and blouses accentuated with embellished capes, creating a harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity. Each ensemble within this collection is crafted to ensure that every wedding guest feels a sense of sartorial grandeur.”

Speaking of what else the atelier has in store for the year ahead, he signs off by stating, “We are thrilled to announce our highly anticipated comeback at the New York Fashion Week. Simultaneously, we are actively pursuing our expansion plans in both India and the United States... We are also dedicated to expanding our home décor line, which was launched in 2020.” Additionally, the brand will venture into the beauty industry and aims to begin its journey with a fragrance line. Furthermore, they also have an array of accessories, bags, and sunglasses in the works—all of which are set to unveil in the near future. To conclude with some more good news, these products will soon be made available to customers worldwide.

Price on request. Available online.

Traditional wooden boats adorned with vibrant canopies and intricate embroideries gracefully glide across the serene waters of the Dal Lake, the vivid range of tulips swaying to the breeze, the snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, are what comes to our mind when one makes a mention of Kashmir. The beauty of this destination isn’t just limited to being a visual treat but also offers a sense of serenity and when we close our eyes, all one can think is—Paradise on Earth. Smitten, like the rest of us, eminent designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock also found themselves drawn to the ethereal beauty of this land. Drawing inspiration from elements of the northernmost region in the Union of India, the designers, in this season, introduce us to their latest collection—A Poeme by the Lake: Kashmir and they begin by quoting Amir Khusrau, “If there is heaven on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this…” The luxury couturiers’ Spring Summer 2023 collection seeks to capture the essence of this ‘Heaven on Earth’ through a lens of romance and dreams with a curated selection of fine fabrics, intricate embroideries, and stunning motifs. Each piece pays homage to the paradisiacal allure that graces the region. “Kashmir has long been an inspiration for poets and artists who have marvelled at its magnificence. We knew it was the perfect backdrop for our summer campaign, a picturesque setting that complemented our vision.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As spring descends upon the land, the lakes come alive with a riot of tulips, displaying a kaleidoscope of colours and patterns. Witnessing the elegant shikaras floating amid this sea of blossoms was a testament to the unmatched natural beauty of Kashmir. We hold this experience close to our hearts, as one of the most memorable moments of our trip. The edit was thus aptly named because, in Kashmir, one does feel like they are a part of the poetry that Kashmir so innately is,” says Shane. Besides meticulous attention to detail, A Poeme by the Lake: Kashmir celebrates the enchanting hues found within Kashmir’s natural landscape—from the tranquil elegance of green to the deep sophistication of blue —these colours became the heart and soul of their designs, ensuring that every piece resonates with the spirit of the valley. “During the early stages of creating this collection, we discovered the captivating hues of Kashmir green and Kashmir blue. These two remarkable colours served as our gateway, unveiling a beautiful array of shades inspired by the rich flora and fauna that grace the region. From the ethereal angel falls to the refreshing Italian ice-green, the delicate rosy blush to the vibrant exotic fuchsia and the orchid smoke—each colour was carefully chosen to encapsulate the essence of Kashmir and infuse its beauty into our collection,” he shares. The collection boasts 90 pieces, catering to both men and women, thoughtfully divided into nine distinct sets, each representing a unique theme or type of ensemble. For women, the sets include red and gold lehengas, vibrant mirror work lehengas, lehengas with elegantly-draped capes, ivory lehengas fashioned with ultra-modern silhouettes, lehengas paired with chic one-shoulder crop tops, colourful lehengas adorned with feathered shrugs, timeless saris, and shararas. Their menswear edit features sherwanis in neutral hues such as ivory and beige, as well as kurta sets paired with bundis. “We have used an assortment of fabrics that comprises tulle, silk, georgette, and velvet. The outfits encompass a variety of techniques including meticulously hand-embroidered pieces and intricately-printed chrome appliqué. We have incorporated our interpretations of the traditional Kashmiri embroideries to pay homage to their rich craftsmanship. These embroideries hold a special place in our hearts, as they not only add detail but also celebrate the heritage of Kashmir,” Shane adds. Exquisite Pantone shades of Kashmir Green and Kashmir Blue mirroring the lakes and valleys of the region add a touch of sophistication to the ensembles. In harmonious synergy with these captivating shades, skilled artisans from the designer’s team have created these ensembles with intricate embroidery, showcasing an array of motifs including floral designs, foliage patterns, baroque elements, as well as birds and butterflies. “These patterns boast unparalleled attention to detail, capturing the essence of nature-inspired motifs such as flowers, vines and birds that are abundant in the landscapes of Kashmir. A Poeme by the Lake: Kashmir aims to mirror the unparalleled beauty and unveils a deeper understanding of true magnificence. In the same vein, we strive to captivate our clients, leaving them spellbound by the exquisiteness of our creations. Just as Kashmir evokes a sense of mesmerising wonder, we aim to create designs that evoke the same level of awe,” he elaborates. The designer further explains, “Our goal is to evoke a profound sense of beauty within the wearer, ensuring that every moment spent adorned in our haute couture creations is cherished. We aspire for them to fully embody the essence of the #FSPwoman—an individual who epitomises fearlessness, strength, and positivity. Our designs empower them to exude confidence.” Falguni and Shane Peacock are widely renowned for displaying their passion for turning historic destinations into scenic backdrops for their crafts. From shooting at the Taj Mahal in Agra to the untouched Lily Pond at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur and now, in the middle of the beautiful Dal Lake—the label has consistently presented spectacular locations in a new light. When we ask what sets this apart from their previous collections, Shane says, “This summer collection is designed to cater to every member of the wedding entourage. Within this exquisite collection, we have infused timeless silhouettes with a contemporary twist. Apart from our stunning range of lehengas, we have also introduced saris, shararas, and blouses accentuated with embellished capes, creating a harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity. Each ensemble within this collection is crafted to ensure that every wedding guest feels a sense of sartorial grandeur.” Speaking of what else the atelier has in store for the year ahead, he signs off by stating, “We are thrilled to announce our highly anticipated comeback at the New York Fashion Week. Simultaneously, we are actively pursuing our expansion plans in both India and the United States... We are also dedicated to expanding our home décor line, which was launched in 2020.” Additionally, the brand will venture into the beauty industry and aims to begin its journey with a fragrance line. Furthermore, they also have an array of accessories, bags, and sunglasses in the works—all of which are set to unveil in the near future. To conclude with some more good news, these products will soon be made available to customers worldwide. Price on request. Available online.