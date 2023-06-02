Liquor scam accused to turn approver

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Considering the plea of Hyderabad-based businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy, a Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday allowed him to turn approver in the Enforcement Directorate case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also an accused in the case.

The court granted pardon to Reddy in the case, in which he was arrested in December 2022. Reddy is the head of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma and is engaged in the liquor business, the ED said.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, dealing with CBI and ED cases related to the alleged scam, said on Thursday that Reddy was granted pardon by an order passed on May 29.

The court made the decision on an application moved by Reddy, who said, “I am ready to make true disclosure voluntarily about the case and want to be an approver in the case.” Reddy was recently granted bail by the Delhi High Court on medical grounds.

