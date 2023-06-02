Mohalla buses: 15-day assessment drive on to identify routes, locations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has begun a 15-day assessment drive to identify the need for introducing small-size electric ‘mohalla buses’ across the city and also determine their routes, officials said on Thursday.

The assessment begins Thursday and will continue till June 15, with 23 technical teams being deployed in different areas to conduct the study, the transport department said. “The government is taking significant strides towards transforming the city’s public transportation system with the introduction of small-size electric mohalla buses on the national capital’s roads.

In a bid to identify the need for these services across various locations in Delhi and determine the most suitable routes, the transport department has started a comprehensive ground assessment exercise,” it said.

The government has plans to procure over 2,000 feeder buses that will operate on routes not accessible by 12-metre buses.

In a statement, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the move will also further enhance first and last-mile connectivity for bus users. “Never before has Delhi procured 2,000-plus feeder buses. The smaller size 9-metre buses shall operate on routes not accessible by 12-metre buses. By constituting teams across the city for taking feedback from people, we are ensuring that all important routes are covered by these mohalla buses, connecting key places and points of interest in the city,” he said.

The dedicated teams will also visit high-potential metro stations, bus terminals, stops, and various localities in Delhi as part of the mandate. Their primary focus will be analysing several aspects, including travel demand assessment and road network.

