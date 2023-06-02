Home Cities Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi kicks off month-long campaign against dengue

She emphasised that the MCD is on “high alert” regarding vector-borne diseases, adding that the cooperation of citizens is crucial to prevent them.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month-long campaign on combating vector-borne diseases was started by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday, officials said. Mayor Shelly Oberoi launched the ‘Dengue-Malaria Prevention Month’ campaign from ward number 86 of the Karol Bagh Zone of the MCD, they added.

Awareness programmes will now be conducted in each zone of the municipal body. According to a municipal report issued, 74 cases of dengue and 23 cases of malaria have been reported in Delhi this year till May 27.

She emphasised that the MCD is on “high alert” regarding vector-borne diseases, adding that the cooperation of citizens is crucial to prevent them. An awareness programme was held at the Community Centre in East Patel Nagar on Thursday. 

Oberoi said the responsibility of the MCD increases further during the rainy season. Prevention of vector-borne diseases and waterlogging is a crucial responsibility of the corporation. It is doing everything possible to prevent waterlogging on roads, she said.

