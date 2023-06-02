Home Cities Delhi

Shahbad Dairy murder: Custody of accused extended

Sahil, accused in the 16-year-old Delhi girl murder case. (Photo | ANI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A local court on Thursday extended custody of accused, Mohammed Sahil Khan, in the Shahbad Dairy murder case by three more days as the investigation is still going on and some vital evidence is yet to be retrieved.

“We sought five days police remand of Sahil, but the court allowed us two days. However, after request, the court allowed us three days remand,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

According to the official, the investigator produced the accused before a duty metropolitan magistrate’s residence on Thursday morning. “Due to security reasons, Sahil was produced in the early court, instead of the regular court. Considering our request, the court extended his police custody till June 3,” the DCP said.

Sahil stabbed his girlfriend over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death with a concrete block in public view in the Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi on Sunday evening. Her skull was broken into four parts and her intestines popped out from her body.

The senior official said that it was necessary to get custody of the accused for some more days as he is constantly trying to mislead the interrogators by making contradictory statements. The two most crucial pieces of evidence i.e. the murder weapon (a knife) and Sahil’s mobile phone are still missing. The cops are now planning to take the accused to Bulandshahar where he went after committing the murder to trace the entire route and establish the right sequence of events.

