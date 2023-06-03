Home Cities Delhi

FIR over ‘missing’ files from Vigilance official’s room

Police invoke sections related to theft, forgery and conspiracy

Published: 03rd June 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the alleged removal of sensitive files and documents from the office of Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y V V J Rajasekhar, officials said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on the intervening night of May 15-16 after Rajasekhar was discharged of his duties by Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and the files and records at his disposal were to be handed over to another officer. Bhardwaj, in a tweet, claimed Vigilance Secretary Suhdir Kumar had informed in a report to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on May 16 that “shadow files” of documents in Rajasekhar’s office were created on his directions.

Sharing a portion of this purported report, the minister tweeted, “Mr Sudhir Kr, Sec Vigilance was appointed by LG not us. He had clearly written on 16.5.2023 to CS Mr Naresh Kr that shadow files were created on his directions. Nothing to do with Minister & it was in knowledge of his junior Mr Rajshekhar. Still false FIR against unknown?”  

The FIR was registered at the IP Estate police station on Thursday on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajasekhar, they said. The police have registered the case under various sections of IPC, including section 380 (theft), section 464 (making false documents), section 465 (forgery), and section 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

Rajasekhar was looking into sensitive matters, including those related to the construction of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence and the now-scrapped excise policy of the government, among others. In a report submitted to his superiors, Rajasekhar had said that he strongly objected to his room being opened and files removed on May 15 night.

Alleging that the documents were taken to a nearby room for photocopying, he had suspected “tampering” with records related to the sensitive probes. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has maintained that his charges would be “thoroughly” looked into if found to be true.

The CCTV footage outside Rajaeskhar’s office on the fourth floor of Delhi Secretariat was preserved by officials. It was seized by police for investigation, they said.  The Delhi Police said a complaint was received at IP Estate police station from the vigilance directorate of Delhi govt for registration of FIR regarding unauthorised removal of confidential records from the room of special secretary, vigilance. Along with it, a complaint by Rajasekhar, dated May 29, was also received, it said.

“In his complaint, Rajasekhar, IAS, special secretary, alleged that he was in possession of some confidential record/files, including those relating to some important cases being investigated by central agencies,” the police said in the statement.

