Knife used in Shahbad Dairy murder recovered

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have recovered the knife with which Mohammad Sahil Khan stabbed the 16-year-old to death in the Shahbad Dairy area, a senior police official said. “We have recovered the knife (six inches long) from a vacant plot near Rithala Metro Station. Now, we have all the evidence which will make the case strong,” the official, privy to the probe, said.

The accused bludgeoned the victim to death with a knife and later crushed her head into four parts with boulders. On Wednesday, the police took the accused to the crime spot to recreate the scene, said the sources. They also said that the investigators may consider conducting a psychoanalysis test or psycho-assessment test on the accused.

On Thursday, a local court extended the custody of the accused by three more days as the investigation was still going on and some vital pieces of evidence were yet to be retrieved.

