Law will take its own course, says BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rejecting the charge that the BJP was following “double standard” in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh case, party leader Bansuri Swaraj on Friday said FIRs have been registered against him and after investigation, the judicial process will take its natural course.

Swaraj, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, addressed her first press conference after taking over as the co-convener of the Delhi BJP’s legal cell. She also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying it “delayed” by nine months the appointment of public prosecutors for trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Swaraj, a SC lawyer, denied the charge that her party was following “double standard” as WFI president, who was accused of sexual harassment by some wrestlers, was yet to be arrested. “The FIR has been registered and now it’s under the jurisdiction of police. I have deep faith in the judiciary that after the investigation, the judicial process will take its natural course,” she said.

