Provide copies of all documents to indicted AAP leader, CBI told

Published: 03rd June 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide copies of documents, including charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet, to AAP leader Manish Sisodia and three other accused in the excise policy case.

The other three accused are Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla, liquor trader Amandeep Singh Dhall and private person Arjun Pandey. Special Judge M K Nagpal gave the directions when Sisodia was produced before him via video conferencing as the court had issued summons to him after it took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case on May 27.

The court posted the matter for further proceedings on July 6. Sisodia, 51, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused on November 25 last year. The court took cognisance of the charge sheet on December 15. It filed the supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia, Gorantla, Dhall and Pandey on April 25. The agency invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence/giving false information) and 420 (cheating) besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the four accused.

