HC reserves order on bail plea by AAP leader in ED case

By Jaison Wilson
NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Saturday sought a medical report from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on the health condition of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife, while the verdict on his interim bail plea moved on the ground of spouse’s illness was reserved.  

Sisodia, who is behind bars in the corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 and later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9. 
Sisodia was seeking interim relief in the ED-registered case, in which the order got reserved.

“Let a report be called from LNJP and be filed by today evening,” said Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, after a hearing held on a court holiday. 

On Friday, the same single-bench judge reserved orders on Sisodia’s regular bail plea while allowing him to meet his ailing wife and family in their residence from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday with conditions including barring media interaction, internet and phone.

During the hearing, Sisodia’s counsel informed the court that the health condition of Sisodia’s wife deteriorated and she was taken to the hospital before he could reach home. 

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur urged the court to release Sisodia on a temporary basis, submitting that his client is the sole caretaker of his ailing spouse. He also briefed about the condition of the patient, saying the medication may be the same but the situation is different.

Mathur pointed out that Sisodia’s wife unable to ‘walk without assistance for more than a few metres’ and that she suffered from faecal incontinence, saying there is no control on bowel movement as it is a degenerative disease.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

On May 30, the court had dismissed the bail plea of Sisodia in the excise policy scam being probed by the CBI, saying he is an influential person and the allegations against him are very serious in nature.

