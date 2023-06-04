Man strangles son to death over property dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur 

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 64-year-old man allegedly strangled his son to death over a property dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

Lalaram Sharma, a resident of the Gulal Kund area, lived with his three sons and had a property dispute with the eldest, Vipin Sharma (35), SHO Ramnath said.

Late Saturday night, Lalaram strangled Vipin to death, he said, adding that police saw him roaming near the police station and when asked, he told officers that he had killed his son.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

A case has been registered against Lalaram under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Sunday, he said.

JAIPUR: A 64-year-old man allegedly strangled his son to death over a property dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday. Lalaram Sharma, a resident of the Gulal Kund area, lived with his three sons and had a property dispute with the eldest, Vipin Sharma (35), SHO Ramnath said. Late Saturday night, Lalaram strangled Vipin to death, he said, adding that police saw him roaming near the police station and when asked, he told officers that he had killed his son.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. A case has been registered against Lalaram under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said. The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Sunday, he said.