Home Cities Delhi

Now, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wants vigilance dept official  transferred, penalised

Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed grave concerns regarding the ‘negative impact’ of Special Vigilance Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar’s presence in the Vigilance Department. 

Published: 04th June 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between the Delhi government and Special Vigilance Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar continues as the AAP -led Delhi government will initiate disciplinary proceedings against Rajasekhar, said an official on Saturday. 

Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has submitted a formal request to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, appealing for the immediate transfer of the officer. 

Rajasekhar was looking into sensitive matters, including those related to the construction of Kejriwal’s official residence and the now-scrapped excise policy of the government, among others. Bharadwaj levelled serious allegations against Rajsekhar. He accused the officer of disseminating false and concocted information for his personal gain.

The minister expressed grave concerns regarding the ‘negative impact’ of Rajasekhar’s presence in the Vigilance Department, highlighting the urgent need for his transfer or removal. On May 13, Bharadwaj submitted a note to the CM, appealing to him to take back all work from Rajsekhar with immediate effect in lieu of a complaint alleging that he was running an extortion racket, said an official. 

He added that despite the orders, Rajasekhar deliberately and illegally held hostage umpteen files pertaining to Vigilance Department, seemingly due to ulterior motives.Drawing attention to this alleged misconduct, Bharadwaj requested the Chief Minister to initiate disciplinary proceedings for violating the All India Service Rules (Conduct) Rules 1968. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YVVJ Rajasekhar delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp