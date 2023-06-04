Now, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wants vigilance dept official  transferred, penalised

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between the Delhi government and Special Vigilance Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar continues as the AAP -led Delhi government will initiate disciplinary proceedings against Rajasekhar, said an official on Saturday.

Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has submitted a formal request to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, appealing for the immediate transfer of the officer.

Rajasekhar was looking into sensitive matters, including those related to the construction of Kejriwal’s official residence and the now-scrapped excise policy of the government, among others. Bharadwaj levelled serious allegations against Rajsekhar. He accused the officer of disseminating false and concocted information for his personal gain.

The minister expressed grave concerns regarding the ‘negative impact’ of Rajasekhar’s presence in the Vigilance Department, highlighting the urgent need for his transfer or removal. On May 13, Bharadwaj submitted a note to the CM, appealing to him to take back all work from Rajsekhar with immediate effect in lieu of a complaint alleging that he was running an extortion racket, said an official.

He added that despite the orders, Rajasekhar deliberately and illegally held hostage umpteen files pertaining to Vigilance Department, seemingly due to ulterior motives.Drawing attention to this alleged misconduct, Bharadwaj requested the Chief Minister to initiate disciplinary proceedings for violating the All India Service Rules (Conduct) Rules 1968.

NEW DELHI: The tussle between the Delhi government and Special Vigilance Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar continues as the AAP -led Delhi government will initiate disciplinary proceedings against Rajasekhar, said an official on Saturday. Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has submitted a formal request to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, appealing for the immediate transfer of the officer. Rajasekhar was looking into sensitive matters, including those related to the construction of Kejriwal’s official residence and the now-scrapped excise policy of the government, among others. Bharadwaj levelled serious allegations against Rajsekhar. He accused the officer of disseminating false and concocted information for his personal gain.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister expressed grave concerns regarding the ‘negative impact’ of Rajasekhar’s presence in the Vigilance Department, highlighting the urgent need for his transfer or removal. On May 13, Bharadwaj submitted a note to the CM, appealing to him to take back all work from Rajsekhar with immediate effect in lieu of a complaint alleging that he was running an extortion racket, said an official. He added that despite the orders, Rajasekhar deliberately and illegally held hostage umpteen files pertaining to Vigilance Department, seemingly due to ulterior motives.Drawing attention to this alleged misconduct, Bharadwaj requested the Chief Minister to initiate disciplinary proceedings for violating the All India Service Rules (Conduct) Rules 1968.