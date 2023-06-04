Manish Sisodia unable to meet wife, hospitalised before his arrival at residence: AAP   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who arrived at his residence from the Tihar jail on Saturday, could not meet his ailing wife as she was taken to a hospital after her health deteriorated, AAP sources said. Later, Sisodia left his residence for the central prison.

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Sisodia to meet his ailing wife at his residence. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm.

According to AAP sources, Sisodia’s wife Seema was hospitalised as she felt unwell. She is suffering from multiple sclerosis and was hospitalised last month as well.

“She was taken to the emergency ward of LNJP Hospital. Sisodia reached AB-17, Mathura Road, to meet his ailing wife at 9.38 am in a prison van. He was taken inside the house amid tight security.

“But he could not meet his wife as she had to be hospitalised after her health deteriorated,” a party source said.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court on Saturday sought a report from the LNJP hospital on the health condition of Sisodia’s ailing wife as it reserved its order on his interim bail plea for six weeks in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since. The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30. He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

