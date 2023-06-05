India committed to Paris agreement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Earth’s rapidly increasing temperature is leading to unliveable conditions – from heatwaves to droughts to crop failures. Prime examples of climate change are the increase in the number of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal, the melting Himalayan glaciers, and the erratic and unseasonal rainfall in

the country.

The policies and programmes implemented by the government show that environmental protection is one of the central pillars of India’s governance framework. The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) was launched in 2008 with eight nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that include sustainable lifestyle, clean energy, increasing green cover, and adapting cutting-edge climate-friendly technology.

Most ministries and departments have been working in collaboration to implement and achieve the set goals in NAPCC. On the lines of the NAPCC, the majority of the states and union territories have prepared their State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) with the aim of contributing to achieving national goals and meeting state priorities.

India’s NDC is ambitious, and it is a significant contribution towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. Environmentally sustainable, low-carbon initiatives are underpinning all key sectors of the Indian economy. India reaffirms its commitment to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

NEW DELHI: The Earth’s rapidly increasing temperature is leading to unliveable conditions – from heatwaves to droughts to crop failures. Prime examples of climate change are the increase in the number of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal, the melting Himalayan glaciers, and the erratic and unseasonal rainfall in the country. The policies and programmes implemented by the government show that environmental protection is one of the central pillars of India’s governance framework. The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) was launched in 2008 with eight nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that include sustainable lifestyle, clean energy, increasing green cover, and adapting cutting-edge climate-friendly technology. Most ministries and departments have been working in collaboration to implement and achieve the set goals in NAPCC. On the lines of the NAPCC, the majority of the states and union territories have prepared their State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) with the aim of contributing to achieving national goals and meeting state priorities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); India’s NDC is ambitious, and it is a significant contribution towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. Environmentally sustainable, low-carbon initiatives are underpinning all key sectors of the Indian economy. India reaffirms its commitment to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.