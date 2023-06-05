Home Cities Delhi

India committed to Paris agreement

The policies and programmes implemented by the government show that environmental protection is one of the central pillars of India’s governance framework. 

Published: 05th June 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Climate Change

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Earth’s rapidly increasing temperature is leading to unliveable conditions – from heatwaves to droughts to crop failures.  Prime examples of climate change are the increase in the number of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal, the melting Himalayan glaciers, and the erratic and unseasonal rainfall in 
the country. 

The policies and programmes implemented by the government show that environmental protection is one of the central pillars of India’s governance framework. The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) was launched in 2008 with eight nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that include sustainable lifestyle, clean energy, increasing green cover, and adapting cutting-edge climate-friendly technology.

Most ministries and departments have been working in collaboration to implement and achieve the set goals in NAPCC. On the lines of the NAPCC, the majority of the states and union territories have prepared their State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) with the aim of contributing to achieving national goals and meeting state priorities.

India’s NDC is ambitious, and it is a significant contribution towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. Environmentally sustainable, low-carbon initiatives are underpinning all key sectors of the Indian economy. India reaffirms its commitment to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heatwaves environmental protectionincreasing temperature unliveable conditions NAPCC
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp