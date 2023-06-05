Mukhtar Ansari held guilty of killing Awdhesh Rai, gets lifer in 31-year-old case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The MP/MLA court of Varanasi, on Monday, convicted jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari holding him guilty of murdering Awadhesh Rai, the elder brother of Congress leader Ajai Rai, in August, 1991.

Special Judge Avnish Gautum convicted the gangster currently incarcerated in Banda jail and sentenced him to life imprisonment while imposing a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The court had wrapped the final arguments of the prosecution and defence lawyers in the 31-year-old case on May 19, this year, reserving the order.

It may be recalled that Awdhesh Rai, a Congress supporter, was shot dead outside his house in Varanasi on August 3, 1991.

As per the lawyers of Ajai Rai, who is the complainant in the case, both Awdhesh and Ajai were standing at the gate of their house situated in the Lahurabir locality of Varanasi in the afternoon of August 3, 1991, when some assailants, including Mukhtar Ansari himself, came in a white car and opened fire at Awdhesh. In retaliation, Ajay fired from his licensed pistol but the assailants fled leaving the car behind.

Awadhesh was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kabirchaura, however, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Awadhesh Rai used to take government contracts related to development projects in the Ghazipur belt of eastern UP. Mukhtar, who was into tender pooling in the region, perceived Awadhesh Rai as a threat to his own business interests. It is widely believed that this was the reason that brought the two face-to-face eventually leading to Awadhesh’s killing.

Soon after his brother's murder, Ajai Rai filed an FIR at Chetganj police station in Varanasi in which he named Mukhtar Ansari, and MLAs Abdul Kalam, Bhim Singh, Kamlesh Singh, and Rakesh Srivastava alias Rakesh Justice. Of the five main accused, Kalam and Kamlesh Singh died and others had been languishing in jail.

As per the sources, during the proceedings, the original case diary went missing in June 2022. Finally, Varanasi police lodged a case in connection with the missing case diary naming Mukhtar accusing him of using his influence to get it destroyed. Later, on the directives of the higher courts, court copies of the case records were used to complete the trial.

Ajai Rai was a three-term BJP MLA from 1997-2007 before switching over to the Samajwadi Party in 2009 and then to Congress in 2012.

Ironically, Ajay Rai, who had been the complainant in his brother’s murder case and an eye witness too, had tied up with Mukhtar ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when Ansari had decided to contest elections against PM Narendra Modi but later withdrew in favour of Ajay Rai who eventually lost the election badly.

Welcoming the court's judgment, Rai said that it is the “end of our 31-year struggle against a notorious criminal.” “I, my parents, Awadhesh's daughter, and the whole family kept patience... Governments came and went and Mukhtar grew in power. But we did not give up. Owing to the efforts of our lawyers, today the court has found Mukhtar guilty in the murder case of my brother,” he said.

He also asserted that those who stand up to gangsters and fight will get justice. Ajay said his family and he had full faith in the judiciary. "We did not give in to Mukhtar despite his growing stature in the past decade and continued our struggle for justice against all odds. Eventually, all the efforts have paid," he said.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar seat, did not contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and the seat was won by his son Abbas Ansari on a ticket from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) as an SBSP-SP alliance candidate.

The conviction of Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case on Monday is the fifth since September 21, 2022 when the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court sentenced Mukhtar to seven years imprisonment for threatening a jailer and pointing a pistol at him.

On September 23, 2022, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court sentenced five-year imprisonment for Mukhtar under the Gangster Act as a key conspirator in the murder of jail superintendent RK Tiwari on February 4, 1999 in broad daylight incident at Hazratganj in Lucknow. On December 15, 2022 Mukhtar and his close aide, Bhim Singh were awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by Ghazipur MP/MLA court in another case of Gangster Act lodged against them in 1996.

On April 29, 2023 Mukhtar and his MP brother Afzal Ansari were awarded 10-year and four-year imprisonment respectively in Gangster Act case of 2007. Mukhtar was booked for his involvement in coal tycoon and Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nandkishore Rungta abduction case of 1996 and BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder case of 2005.

