Home Cities Delhi

Opposition unity meet in Patna on June 12 postponed?

Sources said Opposition leaders will jointly decide the next date of the meeting, which could be June 23, so that Rahul could also attend it.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.( Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: Opposition leaders, due to meet in Patna on June 12 in their attempt to form a larger non-BJP front, may have to set another date due to the “unavailability” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

The reason for pushing the date of the meeting has not been disclosed by any leader. Rahul is currently on a 6-day visit to the US and is likely to return on June 15. Sonia Gandhi is, too, abroad for medical reasons and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is accompanying her.

Sources said the DMK too, wants the meeting postponed as it is clashing with a government event that Chief Minister MK Stalin has to attend. A senior JD-U leader said on Sunday that Stalin had requested Nitish to extend the date of the meeting due to his busy schedule on June 12. He said the meeting may be convened in the third week of this month.

Sources said Opposition leaders will jointly decide the next date of the meeting, which could be June 23, so that Rahul could also attend it. Meanwhile, other members of the non-BJP grouping will also be approached, said a source.

A few days back, JD-U leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told a meeting of the party office-bearers that he would chair the meeting of opposition leaders on June 12. Nitish’s party is confident that he would be projected as the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Nitish has met Rahul and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Delhi CM and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and NCP boss Sharad Pawar.
Earlier on Sunday, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said things were moving on the right track on Opposition unity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressRahul GandhiOpposition
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp