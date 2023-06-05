People form human chain to save Yamuna from heavy pollution

Home Cities Delhi

A large number of representatives of social, cultural and religious organisations too participated in the campaign. 

A large number of people gathered along the Yamuna river banks to form a human chain. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A large number of people gathered along the Yamuna river banks to form a human chain on early Sunday morning under a citizen-centric initiative to save the river from heavy pollution.

Under the ‘Yamuna Sansad’ initiative, people formed the human chain at many places, including ITO, Wazirabad, Kalindikunj, Geeta Colony, and Old Usmanpur, raising the demand to revive the river overburdened with sewage and industrial waste discharged in it.

A large number of representatives of social, cultural, and religious organisations too participated in the campaign. Many politicians, including former BJP organisation secretary Govindacharya, Delhi AAP convener and environment minister Gopal Rai, water minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, too attended the campaign.

‘Yamuna Sansad’ convener Ravi Shankar Tiwari said the human chain was formed expressing peoples’ resolve to contribute to reviving the Yamuna that has been “rendered into a drain despite years of 
efforts by governments to clean it”. 

The rejuvenation of Yamuna will happen only with the joint efforts of the government and the society, Rai said.“The Kejriwal government is committed towards cleaning of Yamuna,” he said and added the ‘Yamuna Sansad’ initiative will encourage active participation of Delhiites in cleaning the river.

