Two cousins held for murder of elderly woman, daughter in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

NEW DELHI: Two cousins were arrested for allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman and her daughter and looting their valuables in Krishna Nagar in east Delhi, police said on Sunday. They said the accused carried out the murders under “Mission Malamal”, ostensibly aiming to become rich.

The two have been identified as Kishan (28) and his cousin Ankit Kumar Singh (25), both natives of Siwan district in Bihar, police said. Bodies of Rajrani (73) and her daughter Ginni Kirar (39) were found in a highly decomposed state and maggot-infested in Krishna Nagar on May 31, according to the police.

Police said the accused had contacted two advocates to seek legal advice before committing the crime.

It is suspected that they got influenced by a web series where they learnt how the police work. However, nothing concrete can be said at this point in time as the matter is under investigation, they said.

On Wednesday, a person made a PCR call at 7.56 pm about a foul smell emanating from a flat on the first floor of a building in Krishna Nagar’s E Block, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Bodies of Rajrani and Kirar were found lying in the house, which was ransacked.

During the investigation, police analysed over 200 cameras of entry and exit routes of accused persons. The accused were seen entering a house after committing the crime. Police raided and found that it belonged to the prime accused, Kishan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

However, Kishan had come to know that the bodies of the women have been found and fled the house, he added. Call detail records confirmed that the mobile phones of the victims as well as that of the

accused were latched to the same tower in Lucknow, after the murders on May 25, Meena said. The accused switched off their phones when they got to know that the police were chasing them, he said.

