AAP, BJP spar over ex-MP ‘hitting’ woman

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP on Monday accused BJP leader Vijay Goel, who has been waging a campaign against the stray dog menace in the city, of hitting a woman during an event here, a charge vehemently denied by the former Union minister.

A purported video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which Goel could be seen arguing with some people including women. The clip also shows him objecting to a video being shot by someone and trying to snatch the mobile phone. 

Goel said that a group of people who claimed to be dog lovers were trying to disturb his meeting to discuss the stray dog menace in the city.

“A group of people including some women met me, but they were arguing with me and creating a nuisance at the event. They were later removed from the venue of the programme by the police,” Goel said.
“The video does not show me hitting anyone,” he claimed.

