Home Cities Delhi

BJP: National anthem dishonoured by CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi BJP on Monday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he “dishonoured” the national anthem by not waiting to take part in its recital at an event here.

Published: 06th June 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi BJP on Monday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he “dishonoured” the national anthem by not waiting to take part in its recital at an event here.

A Delhi government official, however, denied the charge saying that the programme was still underway and the chief minister had to leave due to some urgent work. The recital of the national anthem was to take place at the end of the event, he added. 

Kejriwal took part in a World Environment Day event at Thyagaraj Stadium and addressed a gathering on the occasion before leaving.  After the event, the Delhi BJP tweeted sharing a video clip of the event.  “What kind of AAP’s hardcore patriotism is this...he (Arvind Kejriwal) could not wait for the national anthem,” the saffron party tweeted in Hindi.

Some of the BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari, also tweeted on the issue. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana alleged in a tweet, “Breaking News:@ArvindKejriwal dishonoured the national anthem. There is an announcement that everyone should stand up for the national anthem and people also stood up.

Suddenly it is announced @CMODelhi has to go for some important work and he leaves without waiting for the national anthem. Kejriwal ji, you don’t have even two minutes for the national anthem? Shameful.” 
A Delhi government official, however, said that the announcement for the national anthem recital was done in haste.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal BJP
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp