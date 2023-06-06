Home Cities Delhi

Cops trace expensive ring lost in mall within hours

The woman had gone to the washroom to change the diaper of her child where she removed the ring from her finger and kept it on a sink but forgot to take it back, an official said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noida police worked overnight to trace and recover a ring worth Rs 5 lakh studded with 70 diamonds belonging to a Delhi-based woman who misplaced it inside a shopping mall here, officials said on Monday.

“Another woman, who also lives in Delhi, was in the washroom and found the ring. She asked this woman who was changing the diaper of her child if she had lost her ring, to which replied in negative. This led the other woman to take that ring with her while the owner of the ring did not realise missing the ring,” ACP (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said.

Later, around 10.30 pm, the ring owner and her husband realised that it was missing and they dialled 112 for emergency help.

