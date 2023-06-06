Home Cities Delhi

Court raps CBI for pending LOC against approver 

Special Judge M K Nagpal pulled up the CBI while hearing an application filed by accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A city court on Monday sought CBI’s response to an application filed by an approver in the alleged Delhi excise scam case seeking withdrawal of the Look Out Circular against him, asking how can a LOC continue even after the accused has been pardoned.

Special Judge M K Nagpal pulled up the CBI while hearing an application filed by accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora. “Under which provision LOC can be continued?... You better withdraw it. If the court passes an order, it will pass it with stricture,” the judge told the CBI counsel.

The counsel submitted the LOC continued to exist to ensure Arora’s presence in the country.  The court then asked the investigating officer and the advocate to furnish the guidelines governing the issuance and withdrawal of LOCs. The court will further hear the matter on June 8. In his application, Arora said he is scheduled to travel to the Netherlands on June 15. 

