Delhi University set to launch BTech programme in next session

The university had in 2021 constituted a committee to deliberate on the introduction of the new courses. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University will introduce BTech programmes from the upcoming academic session with a capacity of 360 students who will be admitted in three engineering courses through JEE Mains, an official has said. According to the official, the three courses which will be conducted by the Faculty of Technology are BTech Computer Science and Engineering, BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering, and BTech Electrical Engineering.

A proposal on the matter will be presented before the university’s Executive Council on Friday, the official said, adding the university received approval from the Ministry of Education in April for the creation of 72 teaching and 48 non-teaching posts for the new programmes.

“The committee held several meetings in the last one-and-half years and systematically deliberated upon various issues within its terms of reference to facilitate the initiation of the three BTech programmes under the Faculty of Technology in the emerging subject areas of computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering and electrical engineering,” an official said citing the report submitted by the panel.

The report states the university will use the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) score obtained by an aspirant for admission to the BTech programmes. It said a proposal has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Education for the construction of physical infrastructure for the Faculty of Technology which will take time on receipt of necessary financial and other statutory approvals.

The committee recommended that adequate arrangements for space be made for classrooms and laboratories for the BTech programmes till the exclusive building for the Faculty of Technology is built and made operational.

“The committee authorised the vice-chancellor to decide upon the space and other essential physical infrastructure for initiation of these B.Tech programmes,” the report read. As far as student strength in the first year is concerned, the committee noted that each course will have 120 students. It means a total of 360 students will be admitted. 

