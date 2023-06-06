DIG’s sons, others held for ruckus at Gurugram liquor shop

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four youths, including two sons of a Haryana Police DIG, were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus in Sector 62 area after a store refused to sell them liquor, police said on Monday. According to police, the incident took place outside a liquor shop in Sector 62 area on Saturday late night when seven drunken youths reached the spot to buy liquor.

The salesman of the liquor vend refused to give the liquor to the men saying it was time for the shop to close, police said. The youths lost their temper and attacked the liquor vend’s workers with sticks, they said.

When a police team reached the spot, the drunken men misbehaved with the SHO of Sector 65 Police Station. Four of these men were caught by police, while three others managed to flee away, police said.

According to police, the accused were identified as Vishal and Navdeep, both sons of a DIG rank officer of Haryana Police.

Two others were identified as Karan alias Kulwant and Iru Kumar. An FIR was registered at Sector 65 Police Station under various sections of IPC and all four were arrested, police said. All four arrested accused were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, while the efforts are on to nab the other accused, police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

NEW DELHI: Four youths, including two sons of a Haryana Police DIG, were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus in Sector 62 area after a store refused to sell them liquor, police said on Monday. According to police, the incident took place outside a liquor shop in Sector 62 area on Saturday late night when seven drunken youths reached the spot to buy liquor. The salesman of the liquor vend refused to give the liquor to the men saying it was time for the shop to close, police said. The youths lost their temper and attacked the liquor vend’s workers with sticks, they said. When a police team reached the spot, the drunken men misbehaved with the SHO of Sector 65 Police Station. Four of these men were caught by police, while three others managed to flee away, police said. According to police, the accused were identified as Vishal and Navdeep, both sons of a DIG rank officer of Haryana Police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Two others were identified as Karan alias Kulwant and Iru Kumar. An FIR was registered at Sector 65 Police Station under various sections of IPC and all four were arrested, police said. All four arrested accused were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, while the efforts are on to nab the other accused, police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.