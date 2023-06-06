Dip in pollution levels over last 8 years, says Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the levels of PM-2.5 and PM-10 pollutants in Delhi have witnessed a remarkable 30 per cent decline in 2022 when compared to 2016, reflecting the effectiveness of the city’s pollution control measures.

Delhi’s air quality has seen a remarkable improvement over the years, Kejriwal said. In 2016, the city experienced 26 days of poor air quality, whereas, in 2022, this number plummeted to only six bad-air days.

Conversely, the number of clean air days rose from 109 in 2016 to an impressive 163 in 2022, illustrating the positive impact of the government’s relentless pursuit of cleaner air for its citizens.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the CM emphasised the need for collective action to create an environment where citizens can thrive in a state of well-being, enjoying clean air and pure water.

The Chief Minister highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Government to combat pollution, including tree transplantation, the implementation of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in industries, and the utilisation of Real-Time Source Apportionment Technology. Moreover, the government has identified and is actively working on 13 pollution hotspots in the state.

These multifaceted interventions underscore the government’s unwavering commitment to curbing pollution and safeguarding the health and well-being of Delhi’s residents. In addition to these efforts, the CM mentioned the successful implementation of the ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh’ campaign and efforts aimed at reducing pollution caused by stubble burning.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a ‘Paryavaran Sammelan’ event was organised by the Delhi Government’s Department of Environment and Forests on Monday at the Thyagaraj Stadium. He said that the world today is globally celebrating the 50th World Environment Day event. He reminded people that it was in 1972 that the UN General Assembly celebrated the very first ‘World Environment Day’ event.

‘Very bad pollution only on 6 days in 2022’

“The pace of development has not gone down in the last eight years. Schools, hospitals and flyovers are being constructed. But, the pollution level has dipped in this period,” Kejriwal claimed. He said in 2016, on 26 days, the pollution level was ‘very bad’ when the city was “akin to a gas chamber” with grey skies and bad air. In 2022, only six such days were there, he said.

