Home Cities Delhi

DU VC gives credit to predecessors’ hard work 

This year the university has climbed two spots to secure the 11th position in the Union Ministry of Education-adopted ranking methodology. 

Published: 06th June 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh. ( File Photo)

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday thanked his predecessors for their hard work after the varsity saw a marginal improvement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework announced on Monday.

This year the university has climbed two spots to secure the 11th position in the Union Ministry of Education-adopted ranking methodology. The varsity’s position has also improved in the overall rankings by a spot. 

According to the eighth edition of NIRF announced by Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the University of Delhi (DU) is ranked after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which has retained the second and third positions, respectively, under the university category.

The university, which was ranked 13th in the university category last year, secured the 12th position in 2021. Last year, Singh had said that a low student-teacher ratio could be one of the reasons for the varsity slipping in the rankings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi UniversityYogesh Singh
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp