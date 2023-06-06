DU VC gives credit to predecessors’ hard work 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday thanked his predecessors for their hard work after the varsity saw a marginal improvement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework announced on Monday.

This year the university has climbed two spots to secure the 11th position in the Union Ministry of Education-adopted ranking methodology. The varsity’s position has also improved in the overall rankings by a spot.

According to the eighth edition of NIRF announced by Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the University of Delhi (DU) is ranked after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which has retained the second and third positions, respectively, under the university category.

The university, which was ranked 13th in the university category last year, secured the 12th position in 2021. Last year, Singh had said that a low student-teacher ratio could be one of the reasons for the varsity slipping in the rankings.

NEW DELHI: Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday thanked his predecessors for their hard work after the varsity saw a marginal improvement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework announced on Monday. This year the university has climbed two spots to secure the 11th position in the Union Ministry of Education-adopted ranking methodology. The varsity’s position has also improved in the overall rankings by a spot. According to the eighth edition of NIRF announced by Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the University of Delhi (DU) is ranked after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which has retained the second and third positions, respectively, under the university category.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The university, which was ranked 13th in the university category last year, secured the 12th position in 2021. Last year, Singh had said that a low student-teacher ratio could be one of the reasons for the varsity slipping in the rankings.