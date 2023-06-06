Health officials on govt’s radar in fresh row related to services issue

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another issue related to services, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has asked top officials at subordinate offices under the health department to produce certificates that they are not holding any sensitive positions beyond three years.

In a circular issued from the health department, on the behest of Bharadwaj, its special secretary has demanded the submission of certificates by all chiefs of the hospitals and autonomous institutions under the department.

Apart from the submission of certificates, the circular also asked for reasons for not rotating officers from sensitive posts, if they found any. “I am directed to forward herewith UO Letter No. Minhealth/2376, dated 25/05/2023 received from the Hon’ble Minister of Health regarding the submission of Certificate by all MDs/MSs of Hospitals and Autonomous Institutions under the Health & Family Welfare Department ‘that no officer is holding a sensitive post either for a singular duration or for a combined durations of more than 3 years and also to mention the reason for not rotating the officer/official from sensitive post, if any exceptional case, provide along with their names and designation.” the circular read.

The move has come after a recent letter from Bhardwaj where he highlighted that “several officers/ officials in the subordinate offices under H&FW Department have been transferred from one sensitive post to another sensitive post and their combined duration of the period on such sensitive post(s) is more than 03 (three) years.”The minister noted that holding sensitive posts such as HoD; HOO; Purchase/Procurement; Licensing/Registration and Reimbursement of Bills etc. for more than three years is against the CVC’s guidelines.

No sensitive positions beyond 3 yrs

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has asked officials at subordinate offices under the health dept to certify that they are not holding sensitive positions beyond three years.

NEW DELHI: In yet another issue related to services, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has asked top officials at subordinate offices under the health department to produce certificates that they are not holding any sensitive positions beyond three years. In a circular issued from the health department, on the behest of Bharadwaj, its special secretary has demanded the submission of certificates by all chiefs of the hospitals and autonomous institutions under the department. Apart from the submission of certificates, the circular also asked for reasons for not rotating officers from sensitive posts, if they found any. “I am directed to forward herewith UO Letter No. Minhealth/2376, dated 25/05/2023 received from the Hon’ble Minister of Health regarding the submission of Certificate by all MDs/MSs of Hospitals and Autonomous Institutions under the Health & Family Welfare Department ‘that no officer is holding a sensitive post either for a singular duration or for a combined durations of more than 3 years and also to mention the reason for not rotating the officer/official from sensitive post, if any exceptional case, provide along with their names and designation.” the circular read.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The move has come after a recent letter from Bhardwaj where he highlighted that “several officers/ officials in the subordinate offices under H&FW Department have been transferred from one sensitive post to another sensitive post and their combined duration of the period on such sensitive post(s) is more than 03 (three) years.”The minister noted that holding sensitive posts such as HoD; HOO; Purchase/Procurement; Licensing/Registration and Reimbursement of Bills etc. for more than three years is against the CVC’s guidelines. No sensitive positions beyond 3 yrs Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has asked officials at subordinate offices under the health dept to certify that they are not holding sensitive positions beyond three years.